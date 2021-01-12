Online Walmart purchases support United Way through Jan. 29

FARMINGTON – Walmart is kicking off 2021 by supporting communities across the U.S. through their round-up and donate campaign. From Jan. 4 to Jan. 29 , 2021, customers can add a donation to United Way at the online checkout when they make a purchase through Walmart.com or on the Walmart app. Donations will be distributed to United Way Worldwide and local United Ways based on zip code of donor’s credit card used for purchase. United Way of the Tri-Valley Area will benefit from all shoppers in the Greater Franklin County area, as consumers shop through the Walmart app and at Walmart.com.

This is a quick, easy and safe way to support the community. Shopping online or using the app and curbside pickup limits the potential for exposure and keeps community members and employees safe. United Way cares about the community and loves that it can offer a way to help the whole community safely. They ask that customers please be sure to look carefully for the option at check-out and to pick up their groceries in compliance with CDC Guidelines, with masks and physical distancing.

Anyone interested in participating as a volunteer judge for this event should contact United Way 778-5048 to get involved or to get more information. For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook, too, to be kept current on programs and initiatives that are upcoming.