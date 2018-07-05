Open house for new SAPARS office is July 11

FARMINGTON - Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, historically known in Franklin County as SAVES, invites everyone to attend an open house at their recently relocated office at 144 High Street in the basement of the of the old Ingalls School building.

On Wednesday, July 11, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., community members and community partners will be welcomed to view the space that houses both SAPARS and the Children’s Advocacy Center; socialize with staff, and enjoy some light refreshments.

The decision to move was based on the opportunity to better meet the needs of the individuals served at Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services and the Children’s Advocacy Center.

For more information, please call (207) 778-9522.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence, and to promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment. Please visit our website at www.sapars.org and find us on social media by searching the URL/user name: SAPARSmaine. The statewide, toll free, 24-hour Helpline is 1-800-871-7741. Text support through the helpline and chat support through our website are both available Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.