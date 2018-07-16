Open registration for fall semester at CMCC

AUBURN - Fall registration is now open for students who are not currently enrolled in a program at Central Maine Community College in Auburn. The fall semester will begin Aug. 27.

Registration, payment information, and full course listings may be found online at www.cmcc.edu. In addition to those on the Auburn campus, many courses are offered online and at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in South Paris, the Mount Blue Learning Center in Farmington, and the CMCC/Lincoln County Healthcare Education Center in Damariscotta.

Applications for fall admission are still being accepted. The College offers associate degrees and certificates in career and technical fields and associate in arts degrees for students who plan to transfer to a four-year college or university. Those wishing to apply may do so online at www.cmcc.edu. Admissions staff may be reached at 755-5273 or enroll@cmcc.edu.