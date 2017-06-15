Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center welcomes new clinical coordinator

FARMINGTON – Donna Jewell has joined the team at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center as Clinical Coordinator.

Jewell will be responsible for the effective management of the nursing unit to ensure optimal delivery of quality care consistent with established standards of care and state and federal regulations. Jewell has 12 years of experience as a registered nurse in a long-term care setting.

Jewell is a resident of Jay. She attended Jay High School and Central Maine Community College receiving her RN license in 2010. She lives with her husband, children and animals on her “farm” which include several dogs and goats.

Orchard Park is a 38 bed facility located on Orchard Street in Farmington and is part of North Country Associates in Lewiston. North Country owns and manages multilevel nursing facilities in Maine and one in Massachusetts. North Country is known for delivering quality care in comfortable home-like facilities.