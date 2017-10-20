Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center welcomes new nurse manager

FARMINGTON – Kim Letalien has joined the team at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center as nurse manager.

Letalien brings a Master of Science in Nursing and 25 years of experience as a registered nurse to the team. She is currently furthering her education with a Master in Business Administration with a focus in Corporate Leadership.

She will be responsible for the day to day management of the nursing department and development of an effective program which is resident-centered and promotes the highest quality of care for the residents.

Letalien was born and raised in Houston, Texas. She moved to Maine in 1978 where she met her husband. Together they raised four children. She currently resides in Livermore with her husband and enjoys spending time with their many grandchildren.

Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center is a 38 bed facility located on the corner of North and Orchard St., in Farmington. Orchard Park is part of North Country Associates in Lewiston, Maine. North Country owns and manages several multilevel nursing facilities in Maine and one in Massachusetts. North Country is known for delivering quality care in comfortable home-like facilities.