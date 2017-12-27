Orchard Park welcomes new social services director

FARMINGTON – Tiffany Allen has joined the team at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center as Social Services Director.

Allen will be responsible for meeting, and maintaining the highest level of social and emotional well-being for Orchard Park's residents. With that goal in mind, she will assist the care team in the development of an effective program which is resident-centered and promotes the highest quality of care for the residents.

Allen brings a Bachelor’s in Social Work from Weber State University and 18 years of experience as a social worker to the team. While she has worked in a variety of social work settings, she finds her passion in working with the elderly in skilled nursing facilities. Her greatest reward is helping residents and their families to navigate and understand how to live their golden years to their fullest.

Originally from Farmington, Allen has lived in Utah and North Carolina with her husband and four children. She recently moved back to Farmington to be with family.

Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center is a 38 bed facility located on the corner of North and Orchard Street in Farmington. Orchard Park is part of North Country Associates in Lewiston, Maine. North Country owns and manages several multilevel nursing facilities in Maine and one in Massachusetts. North Country is known for delivering quality care in comfortable home-like facilities.