Origin USA appoints Chief Financial Officer

FARMINGTON - Origin USA, an emerging leader and innovator in lifestyle athletic wear, apparel, footwear and nutrition with a strong focus on returning the U.S. to its manufacturing roots, today announced that Don Miller, a seasoned financial leader with more than 30 years of financial and operational leadership experience, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Miller joins Origin USA after having served a nine-year tenure with BackOffice Associates (now "Syniti"), where he served in multiple leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including Controller, Director of Financial Operations and Vice President of Corporate Planning and Analysis. Don also recently served as Interim CFO with Glivinski & Associates for a multi-state firm providing services to disabled individuals. Prior to BackOffice Associates, Don was an integral member of the financial and operational leadership teams at TDS Telecom – where he directed Sales and Service operations for 15 telecom companies and managed the firm’s expansion into new markets – and GTE Corporation, where he held multiple positions of increasing responsibility in Finance, Treasury, Accounting, and Internal Audit.​

​​Don is an accomplished financial leader with a proven track record in managing, growing, and expanding financial teams and processes,” said Pete Roberts, CEO at Origin USA. “With his strong background in multiple areas of finance, accounting, and operations, Don brings a wealth of experience and proven performance to Origin USA as we continue to position for our future growth. His core values and work ethic also fully align with our deep-seated mission, and we are pleased to have Don join our growing team.”

“I believe Origin USA is well-positioned to become a dominant leader in its current and future markets," said Miller. "Origin’s combination of entrepreneurial vision, product quality, core values, and genuine passion reflects the incredible efforts put forth by the entire Origin team, and I am humbled by the opportunity to help position them for what I believe will be an incredibly bright future. I also look forward to the day where everyone will be wearing Origin USA jeans, boots, and more!”

​Miller earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Bryant University and an Executive MBA from the University of Wisconsin.

To learn more about Origin USA, visit: www.originmaine.com, or contact us at originmaine.com/contact-us/.​