Orthopedic surgeons join Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff

FARMINGTON - Franklin Health Orthopedics is pleased to announce the addition of orthopedic surgeons Raymond White, MD, and F. Lincoln Avery, MD, through a service partnership with Maine Medical Partners Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

They are seeing patients in the practice and performing surgery at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Dr. White specializes in orthopedic trauma and fracture care, while Dr. Avery provides expert treatment for a wide variety of orthopedic and sports-related injuries. Both have more than 30 years of patient care experience in orthopedics and orthopedic surgery.

“We are very pleased to have these highly qualified surgeons offering treatment to patients at Franklin Memorial Hospital,” said Dr. David Rice, chief medical officer. “Working with Maine Medical Partners, we are able to leverage being a part of the MaineHealth integrated system of care to provide our patients with access to outstanding providers close to home.”

Most services require a referral from your primary care doctor. For more information call 778-9001.

They join colleagues Zachary Blakeman, DPM; Thomas Pulling, MD; Steven Coates, PA-C; and Sharon Fournier, RNFA, at Franklin Health Orthopedics offering quality orthopedic, podiatric, and sports medicine services.