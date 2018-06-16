OTIS FCU awards scholarships to SMHS graduates

JAY – On Wednesday, June 6 at Spruce Mountain High School’s Senior Awards Night, five graduating Spruce Mountain High School seniors were awarded scholarships of $500 each from OTIS Federal Credit Union.

Receiving a scholarship was Morgan Dalton, Lauren Cornelio, Rylee Saunders, Hailee Perkins and Jordan Daigle. The scholarship recipients submitted brief essays along with a completed scholarship application, a letter of recommendation from a teacher or guidance counselor, and a copy of a letter of acceptance from a college, university, or technical school.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants were required to be a primary member of OTIS FCU, to be a graduating high school senior, to have been accepted to a post-secondary school, and to begin their higher education within one year of completing high school.

Scholarships were awarded by Darice Dubreuil, Vice President of Lending; and Donna Labbe and Gary Desjardins, who serve on the OTIS Board of Directors.