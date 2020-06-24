Franklin Countys First News

OTIS Federal Credit Union awards five $500 scholarships to local 2020 graduates

June 24, 2020

JAY - OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that it has awarded five scholarships of $500.00 each to five local high school graduates: Bailey Coates, of Spruce Mountain High School; Brandon Coates, of Spruce Mountain High School; Lauren Ferland, of Dirigo High School; Riley Gray, of Spruce Mountain High School; and Abigail Thurston, of Spruce Mountain High School.

The scholarship recipients submitted brief essays, along with a completed scholarship application; a letter of recommendation from a teacher or guidance counselor; and a copy of a letter of acceptance from a college, university, or technical school. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants were required to be primary members of OTIS FCU, to be graduating high school seniors, to have been accepted to a post-secondary school, and to be beginning their higher education within one year of completing high school.

The Credit Union has maintained its scholarship program for area graduates since 2015.

