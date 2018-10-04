OTIS Federal Credit Union celebrates the 70th anniversary of International Credit Union Day

JAY - On Oct. 18, OTIS Federal Credit Union will, along with more than 56,000 credit unions around the world, celebrate International Credit Union Day, and the philosophy and achievements of the credit union movement.

OTIS FCU celebrates ICU Day because it believes the not-for-profit structure and people-first principles of credit unions make them the ideal financial partners for all people. This year’s ICU Day theme is “Find your platinum lining in credit unions,” a celebration combining the traditional gift of platinum for 70th anniversaries with a play on the saying “every cloud has a silver lining.”

Please join OTIS in commemorating ICU Day this year! Whoopie pies and cider from Berry Fruit Farm will be served on the premises, as well as freshly-popped popcorn.

OTIS members and non-members alike are welcome to stop by OTIS FCU to celebrate this worldwide movement that’s made helping people its No. 1 priority for more than 160 years.