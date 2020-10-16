OTIS Federal Credit Union donates $5,000 to Jay Historical Society

JAY - OTIS Federal Credit Union has donated $5,000 to the Jay Historical Society, located at 14 Old Jay Hill Road in Jay, Maine. These funds will be used to assist with repair costs of the Jay Historical Society’s Holmes-Crafts Homestead Building, namely the repair of sills and beams throughout the structure which have deteriorated as a result of age and water damage.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $30,000.

The Holmes-Crafts Homestead, a Federal Style home built in the early 1800s, was the residence of James Starr, one of the first settlers to the area and a prominent local lawyer, surveyor, and politician. The Homestead is now owned by the Jay Historical Society, and houses displays of antique tools, a collection of historical books, granite-related items, a country store, and furnishings relating to the town.

Said Kim Turner, President/CEO of OTIS Federal Credit Union, of the donation: “We are excited to provide this donation to help with the Historical Society’s repair efforts. It is important to preserve and share information on the history of our town, and we are grateful to the community members that participate in these efforts. This donation will assist them in the overall cost to this very big project.”

The Jay Historical Society, which was organized on January 20, 1972, is dedicated to preserving and maintaining the local history of the town of Jay. It was entered into the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.