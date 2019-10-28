OTIS Federal Credit Union joins UWTVA’s Corporate Champion Circle

JAY - Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s Corporate Champion Circle as a Silver Sponsor, pledging $1,500 to the organization.

The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area launched its Corporate Champion Circle in the summer of 2018. Circle members partner with the United Way for one year in an effort to support their community and to help improve the lives of residents in Greater Franklin County.

On joining the Corporate Champion Circle, Kim Turner, President/CEO of OTIS Federal Credit Union, remarked that the “United Way does so much for the communities of Franklin County and their dedication and commitment to the success of the people that reside in these communities aligns very well with the culture of OTIS FCU. We absolutely love and appreciate all of the hard work that the employees and volunteers of United Way give to provide our communities and the people within them the tools they need to live, whether it is assisting with tax returns, [referrals for] heating assistance, addressing food insecurities or filling backpacks for kids of less fortunate means – it may seem like a hopeless task at times, but [they] do make such a positive difference and I can’t imagine what life would be like for the families [they] assist if the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area didn’t exist”.

OTIS FCU is a long-time supporter of the UWTVA, and was honored with the organization’s Summit Award in 2017 for committee involvement, social media promotion, and participation in UWTVA’s Packs for Progress and Pantry Project initiatives. Individuals and organizations receiving the Summit Award “were selected because of their year-long participation; help in increasing the visibility of the United Way; and commitment to advancing the United Way’s mission and/or significant staff engagement.”