OTIS Federal Credit Union presents check to local food pantry

JAY - On Thursday, Nov. 15, OTIS Federal Credit Union President/CEO Kim Turner presented a $117 check to long-time ending hunger advocate Brenda Davis on behalf of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

OTIS FCU was one of 96 credit unions in 90 different communities throughout all of Maine’s 16 counties which Davis will visit on her 17th Annual Maine Credit Unions’ Ending Hunger Walking and Awareness Tour. The tour is part of the mission of Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger, to not only raise funds, but also awareness about the issue of hunger in our state.

Davis is the Executive Director of BBC Opportunity Center, a food insecurity organization serving eastern and central Maine. To mark the start of her tour this year, Maine Credit Unions sent Davis off with a special donation to the BBC Opportunity Center for $16,332, or $117 for every credit union that Davis will visit along her journey. As a nod to this being the 17th year of the walking tour, the Campaign for Ending Hunger is also contributing a $117 check to a food pantry in every community that she visits. All in all, this year’s Walking and Awareness Tour will raise nearly $30,000 to end hunger in Maine.

“Brenda is a Maine hero in my eyes," said Davis. "Her dedication and compassion to helping end hunger in Maine is genuine and powerful.”

Davis’s tour was preceded by an Oct. 25 press conference at Penobscot County Federal Credit Union in Old Town, where she was joined by representatives from Maine’s credit unions. The tour kicked off on Friday, October 26 at Maine State Credit Union in Augusta, and will conclude with a ceremony at Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union in Hampden on Tuesday, Nov. 27.