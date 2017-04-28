OTIS Federal Credit Union presents local food pantries with donations

Recently, OTIS Federal Credit Union made presentations to several local food pantries, as part of last year's Ending Hunger Fundraising Campaign. A total of $8,004 was presented.

Ben Roberts, Member Service Representative, and Darice Dubreuil, Vice President of Lending, presented checks to Farrah Poirier and Kevin Harrington of Spruce Mountain Primary School Food Pantry, Raymond Bryant of Tri-Town Ministerial, Leiza Hiltz Scerbo of Care and Share Food Closet and Kitty McDonald of Wilton Area Food Pantry.