OTIS Federal Credit Union raises $785 for Ending Hunger in Maine

JAY - OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that its month-long October Cash Calendar Raffle raised a total of $785 for the cause of Ending Hunger in Maine. It was OTIS FCU’s first year doing this particular fundraiser.

One Cash Calendar chance could be purchased for $10, and three chances could be purchased for $20. Drawings were then held daily for cash prizes of various values, with a total of $1,400 awarded in prize money throughout October. On October 31st, all prior winners were submitted in the final drawing for a chance to win $100.

At OTIS, the Ending Hunger Fundraising Committee is comprised of Darice Dubreuil, Vice President of Lending; and Ben Roberts, Compliance Officer and Training Specialist.

“OTIS FCU has had over a dozen different promotions so far this year, ranging from candy bar, soup, book, and yard sales to our most current ‘Cash Calendar’ Raffle," Roberts said. "For the month, the total payout was supposed to be $1,400 dollars, with the remaining funds to go toward the yearly Ending Hunger total. We had some members generously donate their winnings back into the promotion. Our community is incredible!”

The next OTIS FCU fundraiser for Ending Hunger will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 7. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Credit Union, in conjunction with Rustic Elegance, will host an all-inclusive painting workshop during which attendees will be able to create their own wooden wall decor signs. Space is limited, and the event is already nearly sold out. To register, please visit OTIS FCU on Facebook and sign up via the event link located at the top of the page.

All proceeds raised for Ending Hunger by OTIS FCU will stay local, benefiting area food pantries.

Participating credit unions raise funds for the campaign at various times throughout the year, with the primary period of fundraising taking place in the fall from September through December. One hundred percent of all of the money raised by credit unions stays in Maine and goes directly to the cause of ending hunger. All administrative costs are covered by the Maine CU League’s Social Responsibility Committee.

The month of November is designated as ending hunger month in Maine and Maine’s credit unions are usually involved in a variety of food drives and fundraising activities for ending hunger.

To make a tax-deductible contribution to the Campaign, please visit OTIS FCU, or mail a contribution and make checks payable to:

Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger

ATTN: 2017 Campaign

PO Box 1236

Portland ME 04104