OTIS Federal Credit Union raises more than $19,000 for Ending Hunger in 2019

JAY - OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that it raised a total of $19,196.48 for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger over the course of the 2019 calendar year.

Fundraising totals were announced at the Ending Hunger Celebration Luncheon, held on Feb. 4 at the Haraseekett Inn in Freeport. Representing OTIS FCU at the Luncheon were its Ending Hunger Committee Co-Chairs: Darice Dubreuil, Vice President; and Benjamin Roberts, Compliance Officer/Training Specialist.

Among the 56 participating credit unions statewide in 2019, OTIS FCU placed 13th for total funds raised, and 14th in per-member contributions. Because OTIS placed among the state’s top 25 credit unions in fundraising overall, the Maine Credit Union League has contributed an additional $801.49 “bonus” to OTIS FCU’s total. Consequently, the Credit Union will have $19,997.97 at its disposal to distribute to community hunger organizations of its choice within its field of membership. One hundred percent of the funds raised by OTIS FCU for Ending Hunger stay local.

Specific fundraising activities undertaken by the Credit Union throughout 2019 included selling Narrow Gauge movie passes; selling handmade pot and bowl holders; holding a car wash; hosting a Soup Day; hosting a Paint Night; and holding various raffles throughout the year. Additional funds to benefit Ending Hunger were raised via a $5 donation made from every $25 Skip-a-Payment application fee assessed on loans.

Participating Maine credit unions and credit union chapters, as well as the Maine Credit Union League/Synergent, collectively raised a record-breaking total of $832,332.62 for Ending Hunger in 2019, nearly $40,000 more than was raised in 2018. Since 1990, Maine’s credit unions, chapters, and Credit Union League have raised over $9.4 million for the Campaign, 100 percent of which has directly benefited hunger organizations in Maine.