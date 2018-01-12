OTIS Federal Credit Union raises nearly $7,000 for Ending Hunger

JAY – Over the course of the 2017 calendar year, OTIS Federal Credit Union raised nearly $7,000 for the cause of Ending Hunger.

Specific fundraisers undertaken by the Credit Union included two 50/50 raffles, a Longaberger Calendar Raffle, Mothers’ and Fathers’ Day raffles, a planter raffle, two book sales, and a yard sale. OTIS participated in four statewide raffles to benefit Ending Hunger as well. Additional funds were raised via the Credit Union’s sale of handmade bowl warmers, handmade potholders, grocery totes, and movie passes, and a $5.00 donation was made from every $25.00 Skip-A-Payment fee assessed on loans.

All funds raised stay within the community and are disbursed to several local food pantries.