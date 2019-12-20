OTIS Federal Credit Union sponsored tree raises $865 for Ending Hunger in Maine

JAY - OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that a raffle for its sponsored Christmas tree was recently able to raise $865 for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger in Maine.

The tree, decorated by a committee of OTIS FCU employees, was displayed at the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Annual Olde Fashioned Christmas Festival, held at Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery in Livermore. The event featured a lighted walk through the orchard to the Festival of Trees in the farm’s barn, a local craft fair, music, photo opportunities with Santa, campfires, homemade goodies, and free hot cocoa.

The Credit Union‘s tree was kitchen-themed, and prizes included a Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer, an Insta-Pot, an air fryer, a coffee maker, and more.

Raffle tickets to win trees decorated by area businesses were available for purchase by the public at $1 each. Lucky winners were able to take home fully-decorated trees, along with any included prizes. All money raised from the Festival of Trees was donated back to local charitable organizations chosen by each business. In total, 22 trees were raffled off and over $6,000 was raised via this year’s Festival.