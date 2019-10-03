OTIS Federal Credit Union to host International Credit Union Day Celebration on Oct. 17

JAY - On Oct. 17, OTIS Federal Credit Union will join with 56,000 credit unions around the world in celebration of International Credit Union Day. OTIS staff will be hosting an all-day commemoration at the Credit Union which will include baked goods and cider from Berry Fruit Farm, freshly popped popcorn and a barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are 200+ million credit union members around the world - more than 100 million in the U.S. alone - and OTIS FCU joins them in celebration of the not-for-profit cooperative spirit that all credit unions share.

This cooperative spirit has led to life-changing opportunities for people everywhere who’ve wanted to start a small business, own a home or continue their education but were denied access to other financial institutions. In many parts of the world, people’s first taste of democracy is through their credit union, where “one member, one vote” is the governing structure.

At its most basic level, a credit union is people pooling their money to provide each other with affordable loans - it is literally “people helping people.” This is why OTIS FCU celebrates ICU Day: Credit unions empower people, wherever they are in the world or in life, to take control of their financial future.

The public is welcome to stop by the Credit Union on Oct. 17 and celebrate with staff a movement that concerns itself with the financial success of all people.