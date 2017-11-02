OTIS Federal Credit Union winners of Member Testimonial Contest

JAY – OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the first- and second-place winners of its Member Testimonial Contest. Kyle Savage was awarded $50 for his second-place entry, and Carole O’Brien was awarded $100 for her winning testimonial. Winners were notified on Oct. 19, International Credit Union Day.

Savage, who has been an OTIS member since approximately 1990, wrote of his experiences working with the Credit Union:

As a member of OTIS FCU you will be treated above and beyond what you expect. The service is excellent and the people are great to work with. You will not be disappointed that you chose OTIS FCU to be your bank … As a member for about ~30 years, I have nothing but praise [for] the service and people that I have worked with over [my] many years as a member. [OTIS has] helped me numerous times with mortgage loans, refinancing, personal loans, auto loans, VISA accounts, etc. … And to top it off, the ‘refunds’ we have been getting back each January for some of the interest that we have paid during the year. What bank does that? OTIS FCU does, that’s who!!! Thank you for your service and delightful people to work with!

OTIS, wrote Savage, equals “Outstanding, Trustworthy, Incredible Service.”

O’Brien, a long-time member who described OTIS as “friendly [and] caring,” wrote movingly of how the Credit Union has been “a life-saver” for her, and says that she would “recommend that [anyone] … become a life-long member.” O’Brien’s entry was chosen for its poignant epitomization of the contest’s theme, which was how Credit Unions help people to achieve their dreams in life. Her testimonial reads as follows:

In approximately 1991, I went into OTIS Federal Credit Union to share my story and try to repair my credit. I was at the end of my rope and felt desperate. I was recently divorced and had gone through bankruptcy. I was a single parent at that time and was struggling with finances and employment due to transportation issues. I met with a representative who was very understanding and helped set me up a long-term plan to get back on track. I started with a small loan that I believe was about $300 and it was secured by money that I deposited. Once that was paid off I [could] take out a loan with a co-signer. Once that was paid off … I [could then] apply for a loan on my own. From that point on life just kept getting better and better and better and I was able to feel good about my life again. I took out a mortgage with my new partner, which is now paid off. I took out used car loans and then I bought my very first brand new car in 2007 and financed through OTIS Federal Credit Union. Receiving the help [from OTIS] through this process allowed me to have transportation to get great jobs through the years. Without the help of OTIS Federal Credit Union, I know that I would not be in the great financial situation that I am in now with VERY GOOD CREDIT. Thank you OTIS!

This was OTIS FCU’s first-ever Member Testimonial Contest.