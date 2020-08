OTIS Federal Credit Union’s annual yard sale raises over $2,100 for Ending Hunger in Maine

JAY - On Saturday, Aug. 22, OTIS Federal Credit Union held a yard sale in its member parking lot to raise money for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. Eight employees volunteered their time between the sale’s hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This year’s annual yard sale was a huge success, raising a record-breaking total of $2,126.72 for the Campaign for Ending Hunger in Maine.

“Once again, our community members’ generosity has come through,” Vice President at OTIS FCU and Co-Chair of its Ending Hunger Committee Darice Dubreuil said. “They support the credit union’s efforts for Ending Hunger year after year. We cannot thank them enough for their support and kindness. As anyone knows, a yard sale can be a large task to put on, but our awesome staff came through once again. We enjoy spending this time together and it must show, as we had a couple of different ‘shoppers’ say to us that they loved seeing how much fun we were all having!”

All funds raised will stay within the community and are disbursed to several local food pantries and hunger organizations.

About Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger

Aligned with the shared principle of coming together to give back to their communities, credit unions across the state collectively participate in the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. This signature social responsibility campaign is the largest, non-hunger organization-based philanthropic fundraising effort to end hunger in the state.

The Campaign has raised over $9.4 million since 1990 – $832,333 in 2019 alone – with 100 percent of all funds raised going to organizations in Maine fighting food insecurity.