OTIS Federal Credit Union’s car wash and yard sale raises more than $1,200 for Ending Hunger in Maine

JAY - On Saturday, Aug. 11, OTIS Federal Credit Union held a car wash and yard sale to raise money for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. Twelve employees, as well as a member of the credit union’s Board of Directors and a member of its Supervisory Committee, volunteered their time.

B98.5, Central Maine’s Country, was on-site helping to promote the event, playing music, and handing out goodies to attendees.

Volunteers estimate that they washed approximately 30 vehicles, including a big rig, a trailer with two side-by-sides, and a four-wheeler.

The car wash raised a total of $368, and the yard sale raised a total of $855.08. Combined, OTIS FCU was able to raise $1223.08 for Ending Hunger in Maine.

All funds raised stay within the community and are disbursed to several local food pantries.