Outdoor concert at Wilton Free Public Library, Aug. 11

WILTON - Phil Poirier and friends will be performing an outdoor concert at the Wilton Free Public Library on Friday, August 11 at 6 p.m.

Phil’s music has been described as “contemporary folk with a touch of the blues” and features strong, thoughtful lyrics and hook-driven melodic sensibilities. Wry humor pervades his songs and Phil says he’s “happy when subtle references get missed, but picked up on a later listen.”

Phil will be joined by the ever inventive and supremely talented pair of David Burgess on guitar and Pete Masterton on bass.

CD’s will be available for purchase. Please bring blankets and lawn chairs to spread out on the library’s outdoor space. In the event of rain the concert will be moved inside the library.

For more information contact the library at 645-4831 or visit the website at wilton-free.lib.me.us. If you would like to learn more about Phil’s music visit his website at www.philpoiriermusic.com.