Paramedic Scott Nile earns flight certificate

FARMINGTON - NorthStar Paramedic Scott Nile, WNRP, FP-C (Wilderness National Registry Paramedic, Flight Paramedic Certification) recently received certification as a Flight Paramedic.

The certification is focused on the knowledge level of accomplished, experienced master-level paramedics currently working with a Flight and or in Nile’s case a Critical Care Transport Team. To become certified Nile completed a 40-hour course over four days and successfully passed a rigorous exam. Certification demonstrates that paramedics possess a mastery of skills and knowledge of current critical care transport medicine standards to treat critically ill and injured patients while in transport to a qualified medical facility.

Nile, who is a resident of Farmington, has worked for NorthStar for 6 years.

NorthStar is the regional ambulance service for Greater Franklin County with five bases in Farmington, Rangeley, Carrabassett Valley, Phillips, and Livermore. NorthStar is a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital.