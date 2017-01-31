Partners seek faster internet in Franklin County

KINGFIELD – The Opportunity Center of North Franklin County, Inc. and a large collaboration of partners are seeking input from the broader community on their current concerns as well as their dreams and hopes for faster, affordable, and more reliable broadband services for their homes, businesses, and mobile devices.

The Opportunity Center will hold this group’s first of several county-wide broadband meetings at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Webster Hall at the Kingfield Town Office on School Street with quest speakers from some of the providers serving the Franklin County region.

The Opportunity Center has held planning meetings that has brought together chambers, economic development organizations, businesses, educational and medical institutions, towns, state, county, and federal politicians, and interested residents to participate in a broadband infrastructure effort for all of Franklin County. It will take an organized effort with the many community groups, businesses, and residents alike to move this endeavor forward.

Evidence shows that broadband connectivity encourages many positive outcomes for a community which includes, but not limited to, helping our local businesses stay and grow, attracting new businesses, and enabling workers to telecommute to distant places. It also makes a community a more attractive place to live, especially for young people. High-speed internet can enable cost-effective distant learning and telehealth medical assistance for the elderly.

The Feb. 9 meeting is a call to get involved with expanding broadband (high-speed) internet in the Franklin County region. Please plan to attend this meeting to learn about what is being worked on, how you can help, and voice your concerns.

For more information, contact The Opportunity Center at 232.1997 email: chas.woodworth@gmail.com or the Greater Franklin Development Council at 778-5887 email: ahagerstrom@greaterfranklin.com or the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce at 778-4215 email: director@franklincountymaine.org