Partnership offers college credit through Foster Tech

FARMINGTON - Foster Technology Center Business Education teacher Regina Savage has partnered with Thomas College to offer The Business Academy where high school students can earn up to 9 college credits through Thomas College. Mrs. Savage received both her Bachelor and Master’s degree from Thomas College, which make this a perfect partnership.

The Business Academy will cover Accounting I, Computer Applications, and Marketing. Students can earn 3 college credits for each of these courses over the course of the one year program for a total of 9 college credits! This is a tremendous opportunity and value for high school students to get a jump start on their college programming at no cost! Any student interested in pursuing a business program at the college level will most likely find these courses required in their core programming, and, if not, they can be used as one of their electives. Students can transfer these college credits to any college or university that accepts Thomas College credits—this gives the student tremendous flexibility. There is no cost for the students to enroll in The Business Academy.

Students who decide not to go onto a college program, will leave the course with a solid background in business, which will help them in any entry level position.

Some of the main areas that will be covered in The Business Academy will be: Accounting theory and practice, hands on Quickbooks training, Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Access, and Powerpoint), and Marketing concepts including social media marketing.

Anyone interested in learning more about this program, can contact Regina Savage at Foster Technology Center at 207-778-3561 or by email rsavage@mtbluersd.org.

