Passport office now at Central Maine Community College

AUBURN - Central Maine Community College is now an approved U.S. Passport Acceptance Facility. Citizens may apply in person for their passport at CMCC’s Central Services Office, located in Room J115 on the ground floor of Jalbert Hall.

Passport Acceptance Facility hours of operation are as follows:

Monday 8am-3pm

Tuesday 8am-3pm

Wednesday 8am-3pm

Thursday 11am-6pm

Friday 8am-3pm

CMCC’s full-service Passport Acceptance Facility includes application and photo services. Appointments are not required. Passport forms, passport fees, information on how to apply and more can be found on the State Department website for passport and travel information at travel.state.gov.

For more information, please contact Kellie Morris, passport program manager at CMCC, at (207) 755-5294.