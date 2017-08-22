Paul Wooden to join Franklin Health Livermore Falls Family Practice

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that effective Sept. 1, local physician Paul Wooden, MD, will join Franklin Health Livermore Falls Family Practice. Wooden is a family physician who specializes in the treatment and prevention of skin cancer and other diseases of the skin.

Wooden previously was in private practice in Farmington, and has been a member of the FMH medical staff since 1995. Wooden will continue caring for his active family medicine patients from his former practice, and is accepting new patients for the evaluation and treatment of skin problems and diseases.

Wooden has expertise in the use of dermoscopy, a technique that greatly improves the accuracy of determining whether a mole is benign or cancerous. He also offers photodynamic therapy for the treatment of precancerous skin lesions, as well as narrow band ultraviolet light therapy for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory skin diseases.

Wooden graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Oregon Health & Sciences University, is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, and is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha National Medical Honor Society.

Franklin Health Livermore Falls Family Practice is conveniently located in the Androscoggin Valley Medical Arts Center at 21 Main Street in Livermore Falls. Other providers in the practice include: Dr. Heidi Decker, Dr. Jonathon Gasper, Lenia Coates, PA-C, Mary Dunlap, FNP, and Sheila Hoyt, LCSW. For appointments, call 897-6601.