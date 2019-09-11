Phlebotomy course Returns at Central Maine Community College

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer Introduction to Phlebotomy Techniques on Wednesday evenings, 5 to 9 p.m., from Sept. 25 to Dec. 18.

A combination of lecture, lab and hands-on practical experience, this course is aimed at developing skills needed to work in an entry-level phlebotomist position. Coursework includes selecting and preparing the skin puncture site, collecting specimens, adhering to the proper health and safety guidelines, record keeping, and the patient/technician relationship.

Although certification in phlebotomy is not required in the state of Maine, it is important to both prospective employers and to patients. Upon completion of the course, students will be eligible to sit for the exam to become a certified phlebotomy technician.

This course is open to the public and is intended for anyone looking to gain entry-level employment at hospitals, clinics, or other healthcare settings. The cost of the class is $750 and includes all instructional materials. Deadline for registration is Sept. 18.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu, or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.