Physical therapy program seeks to reduce health care costs

DIXFIELD - Annie Gray, DPT, and Lauren Hebert, DPT, of SmartCare Physical Therapy announced today a new program designed to reduce patient healthcare costs.

It is an approach many clinics are adopting this year. Many people have discovered that it actually costs more to bill their insurance for physical therapy care than it does to pay privately for that care, due to growing deductibles and co-pays. This is made worse with new 2018 restrictions and rationing of what care patients are allowed to receive. Many PT clinics now offer a self-pay plan at much-reduced rates, rates that are less than patients would pay out-of-pocket if billed to their insurance. This also avoids the delays and restriction imposed by insurance prior authorization rules.

Most health insurances demand patients pay large deductibles before insurance will pay for any services. Many deductibles require $6,000 out-of-pocket personal costs before insurance pays any bills. Add to that, much larger co-payments for each treatment session, running up to $60 per clinic visit. That leads many patients to personally pay out of pocket $130-160 for each PT session. This forces many people to skip treatment that would otherwise benefit their health and everyday life-work demands.

Adding further frustration is a new 2018 rule among many health insurance plans to strictly ration and limit treatment. Maine Community Health Options, Harvard Pilgrim, Cigna, and Martin’s Point now require a protracted prior authorization process, delaying access to care. The physical therapist is allowed to evaluate the patient but cannot start any treatment until the insurer grants permission and decides what treatment is allowed. This often imposes a two-week delay in starting treatment. The insurer dictates what treatment is allowed. Under this form of care, the physical therapist is working for the insurance company rather than for the patient.

A growing number of Physical Therapy clinics now offer “direct care,” a self-pay option eliminating those restrictions and delays. It allows patients to start treatment immediately, so they can get better faster. This becomes critical when they are missing work because of their problem. Patients can generally see the physical therapist the same day they call to make an appointment. No physician referral is needed to start PT care in Maine.

Bypassing insurance billing also allows clinics to reduce fees to where many will pay less out-of-pocket costs than when billing their insurance plan. Patients pay a reduced private pay rate that is less than what they would pay if clinics bill their health insurance. An initial evaluation visit under this program is $100, then $90 for each follow-up session, and they can access that care immediately, without waiting weeks for insurance approval (or denial).

Private practice physical therapy clinics operate at much lower costs than hospital-based outpatient clinics. Maine hospital PT clinics typically charge double or even triple the rates of private PT clinics. SmartCare builds further on those savings by focusing on teaching patients how to treat themselves at home. This reduces the number to treatment sessions needed to resolve a pain problem. SmartCare now averages less than five treatment sessions per problem, far less than national averages. The net result is a drastic reduction in out of pocket costs for the consumer.

As more clinics offer this direct-care private pay option, patients are finally able to take control of their own care and costs. They can usually access PT care the same day (or next) they call to seek an appointment. They can negotiate their costs up-front. The physical therapist who evaluates the patient decides what treatment is best, rather than determined by a clerk at an out-of-state insurance office.

“Patients come to our office hurting and we want to fix them, but we are unable to do so if their insurance requires prior approval," Gray said. "We have decided to work for the patient, rather than work for the insurance company."

This option is not legally available to patients on Medicare, which imposes its own mandatory treatment rationing rules. Many people on Anthem or Aetna plans do not (yet) face these insurance restrictions. People can learn more about this, as well as other important emerging issues at the Facebook page for SmartCare Physical Therapy.