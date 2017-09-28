Physician assistant joins Franklin Memorial Emergency Department

FARMINGTON - Yannick Nkeng, PA, has joined the medical staff of the emergency department at Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he joins Drs. Stephen Zanella, Abhishekh Govind, David Kearing, Joanie Peter, Gail Lamb, Chris Canto, and physician assistant Randall Gauvin in staffing the ED.

Nkeng earned his master’s degree in physician assistant studies at the Physician Assistant Institute in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.

Nkeng grew up in the Republic of Cameroon, a country in Central Africa. His professional interests are in emergency medicine and rural medicine.

Nkeng resides in Farmington and is looking forward to learning how to ski.