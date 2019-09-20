Poland Spring celebrates Kingfield with Community Appreciation Day

KINGFIELD - The community is invited to attend an open house at the Poland Spring Kingfield bottling plant on Saturday, Sept. 21 as part of Poland Spring’s Kingfield Community Appreciation Day.

Poland Spring has operated a bottling plant in Kingfield since 2008 and employs more than 90 associates in this location. The open house gives the public an opportunity to learn more about the brand and its Kingfield bottling operations through a guided tour of the facility.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bottling plant.

The event is free and family friendly. Burgers and hot dogs will be provided along with kids’ activities including; bounce houses, arts and crafts, and face painting.

The Poland Spring Hydration Station will also be on site at the event. The Station is a self-contained mobile trailer that enables attendees to try Poland Spring 100 percent Natural Spring Water using sample cups or by filling up a reusable water bottle through dispensers located on the unit.