Poland Spring employees make donations to local communities

KINGFIELD - Poland Spring employees ended the year by giving back to Maine communities in Hollis, Kingfield, and Poland.

Throughout the month of December, employees participated in various charitable giving efforts to support their local communities and help families in need have a brighter holiday.

At Poland Spring’s bottling facility in Kingfield, the company donated gifts for seven families through Kingfield Elementary School.

In Poland employees collected non-perishable food items, blankets and gloves for the Mannafed Backpack Program. The facility also fulfilled the Christmas wishes of eight children from their local school district through their Giving Tree program. The Poland Spring Hollis facility helped five local Hollis families through their own Giving Tree program through employee-driven contributions.