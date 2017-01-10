Franklin Countys First News

Poland Spring employees make donations to local communities

Posted by • January 10, 2017 •

Poland Spring bottling facility manager in Kingfield, Chris McKay, at left, and operations manager, Terry Coffin delivered gifts to Kingfield Elementary School recently.

KINGFIELD - Poland Spring employees ended the year by giving back to Maine communities in Hollis, Kingfield, and Poland.

Throughout the month of December, employees participated in various charitable giving efforts to support their local communities and help families in need have a brighter holiday.

At Poland Spring’s bottling facility in Kingfield, the company donated gifts for seven families through Kingfield Elementary School.

In Poland employees collected non-perishable food items, blankets and gloves for the Mannafed Backpack Program. The facility also fulfilled the Christmas wishes of eight children from their local school district through their Giving Tree program. The Poland Spring Hollis facility helped five local Hollis families through their own Giving Tree program through employee-driven contributions.

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives