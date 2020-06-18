Poland Springs awards scholarships to local high school graduates

POLAND SPRING – Sixteen Maine high school seniors each now have $1,000 more for their college educations after Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, part of Nestlé Waters North America, awarded its annual Good Science Scholarships. Each senior plans to pursue post-secondary education in the fields of life science, physical science, earth science, engineering, or nursing.

“The Class of 2020 has had a lot to overcome the past few months,” Community Relations Manager for Poland Spring Heather Printup said. “We’re proud to support these resilient young men and women because they’re the scientists, healers and problem-solvers of tomorrow. We're also delighted that so much of the funding will be invested in higher education right here in Maine.”

The students applied for the scholarships by writing essays describing the meaning of environmental stewardship to them. Applications were reviewed and awarded by a Poland Spring Selection Committee.

This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:

Bonny Eagle High School

• Jenna Fecteau, Roger Williams University;

• Hannah Milne, University of Maine;

• Mary Tanner, University of Maine;

Fryeburg Academy

• Kaylee Emery, University of New England;

• Audra Hamlin, University of New England;

• Kaia Staples, University of New Hampshire;

Gray-New Gloucester High School

• Sampagutia French, University of Maine;

• Jacob MacCallum, Maine Maritime Academy;

• Jaida Pattersone, University of Maine;

• Lindsey Pierce, University of Maine;

Mt. Abram High School

• Evan Allen, Maine Maritime Academy;

• Celeste Reid, College of the Atlantic;

• Chandler Rollins, Maine Maritime Academy;

• Hailey Walker, University of Maine;

Poland Regional High School

• Logan Lajoie, University of Vermont;

Rangeley Lakes Regional High School

• Olivia Pye, Maine Maritime Academy.

Since 2007, Poland Spring has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships to Maine graduating seniors as part of the company’s commitment to advancing education initiatives that help to teach the next generation of water stewards.