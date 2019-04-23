Power Plant hosts grand opening events

WILTON - From April 23 to April 30, the Power Plant, a new caregiver store, will be holding community events open to the public to celebrate its grand opening.

Montreal-based skateboard artist Chris Dyer will be in residence for a week, creating two

large-scale pieces of art. One will be done outside on the side of a trailer used to store soil and nutrients available for sale and the other will be a permanent installation inside the store. The public is welcome to come watch the artist work and enjoy learning about his process.

On Friday April 26 there will be live music, workshops, and demonstrations with Fluence brand lights, Penn Valley Organic soil and mineral products for soil that are sold at the store. The Power Plant is the brainchild of Alden Sylvester and HBC Maine, seeking to bring the highest quality, Maine-grown medical cannabis to patients in a convenient location. In addition, the store has specialized growing amendments and tools, for growers of food and medicine, to balance their soil and grow healthier plants, as well as Maine artisan limited goods such as burl bowls, paintings, and many other hand-made works.

Customers must be 21 years and older with a valid Maine state ID and a medical cannabis

card in order to purchase medical cannabis from Sylvester.

The Power Plant is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is located at 410 US Rt 2 E Wilton, ME 04294. They will be open the Tuesday of the grand opening. For more information, contact Alden Sylvester at: 207-530-2897 or email aldentreeroot@gmail.com.