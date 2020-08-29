PR Maven kicks off book tour at Carrabassett Valley Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Nancy Marshall, The PR Maven, will talk about her new book, Grow Your Audience, Grow Your Brand, via Zoom on Sept. 10 at 4 p.m., hosted by the Carrabassett Valley Library. In this book, Marshall covered actionable techniques to grow brands through public relations and marketing based on her nearly four decades of experience. With each chapter, Marshall included a vignette to share a formative experience from her career.

“As PR has evolved over the many decades of my career, I have seen how content marketing has dramatically enhanced the way we can grow our brand online with content that is engaging, educational, informative and entertaining. Publishing books is an old-fashioned technique, but the ability to have an online author talk like this one would never have happened before the age of the internet. I have new passion for my career based on my ability to share my thought leadership both in person and online,” said Marshall.

During her book talk, Marshall will share key takeaways from each chapter, including how to use content marketing, growing a network, understanding your targeted audience, shaping a brand story, developing repeatable processes, and incorporating social media with earned media. Marshall will explain what a personal brand is and how it can help you define who you are and how you are perceived by others in your personal and professional life.

As the author of two books, including her first book, PR WORKS!, Marshall will also talk about the self-publishing process and share some tips, such as how to get your book listed on Amazon. During the 45-minute conversation, she will share actionable advice for business owners to promote themselves in a cost-effective way to grow their audience and their brand. Marshall will also answer questions from attendees.

Those looking to attend the Carrabassett Valley Library book talk can register at http://bit.ly/910BookTour.

Marshall will continue her book tour with another Zoom book talk on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. hosted by the Lithgow Library in Augusta. Registration for this event can be found at http://bit.ly/914BookTour.