‘Presenting with Confidence’ course offered at Central Maine Community College

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a Presenting with Confidence course on Thursday, April 16 from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

This interactive course teaches you how to present to small and large groups with confidence. Participants will learn about structuring presentations for maximum impact and organizing materials to ensure the audience is engaged and informed. Participants will complete mini presentations during the course with the option of having the presentation recorded for future self-reflection. The cost of the class is $69 and includes instructional materials.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is April 9.