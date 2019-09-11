Public meeting on arts and culture plan is Sept. 12

WILTON - Greater Franklin Development Council and Arts Farmington are collaborating with Reinholt Consulting to create a community designed plan to enhance the quality of life for residents as well as the creative economy in the Southern Franklin County region. Input from citizens, artists, and cultural organizations throughout this process is essential to the success of this effort.

Input from public meetings held last fall helped shape surveys that were distributed this spring to collect important data surrounding the arts, cultural and heritage offerings in the southern Franklin County region.

The survey portion of the project is now complete, and the group will host a public meeting at Life's Perks Coffee Co. in Wilton on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. to present goals and form strategies based on the survey data and community input. Please note the meeting time and location change since the previous announcement.

If you too see a value in this initiative, please consider attending this meeting.

For more information contact: saskia@reinholtconsulting.com, 207-218-2072