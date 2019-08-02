Public meeting on Arts, Culture and Heritage Plan is Aug. 14

FARMINGTON - Greater Franklin Development Council and Arts Farmington are gathering information on creative resources in Southern Franklin County and its surrounding towns in order to develop an Arts, Cultural and Heritage Plan. With help from Reinholt Consulting, GFDC and Arts Farmington are creating a community designed plan to enhance the quality of life for residents as well as the creative economy. Input from citizens, artists, and cultural organizations throughout this process is essential to the success of this effort.

Input from public meetings held last fall helped shape surveys that were distributed this spring to collect important data surrounding the arts, cultural and heritage offerings in the southern Franklin County region.

The survey portion of the project is now complete, and the group will host a public meeting at the University of Maine at Farmington North Dining Hall C on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. to present data findings and initial recommendations for the plan goals and objectives. In addition, there will be a public meeting on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m, also at UMF, to present and refine the strategy recommendations.

If you too see a value in this initiative, please consider attending these meetings.

For more information contact: saskia@reinholtconsulting.com, 207-218-2072