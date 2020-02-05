‘Quickbooks’ course offered at Central Maine Community College

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer an Introduction to Quickbooks course on Monday, March 9 and March 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Designed for small businesses, this course will introduce the student to features and accounting processes available in the Quickbooks software. After two sessions, students will be able to maneuver within the software program, understand how to do bank processing, create invoices, create billing documents, issue checks process payments and reconcile accounts. We will also discuss reporting and walk through preparing basic accounting statements as they relate to financial needs and help for projections of growth.

The cost of the class is $169 and includes all instructional materials.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is March 2.