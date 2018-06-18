Rangeley Chamber of Commerce announces recipient of annual Community Service Award

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it has awarded the annual Community Service Award to the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

The ceremony took place at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner at the Loon Lodge Inn and Restaurant on Monday evening, June 11. The award, presented by Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Vice President Margie Jamison, is in recognition of all that the RFA does to benefit and enrich the community.

The RFA is celebrating its 50th year of “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley area. The Chamber presented a plaque commemorating the occasion and congratulatory letters from Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Angus King and Rep. Bruce Poliquin were also presented by the Senators’ and Representative’s staff.