Rangeley contractor moves into Farmington

FARMINGTON - E.L.B. Construction Inc., owned by Eric L. Burgess, has primarily operated out of the Rangeley area, until now. The business has opened a Farmington branch to meet the needs of customers.

E.L.B. Construction performs all levels of building and remodeling, offering start-to-finish solutions for every project. They offer design services and specialize in interior or exterior home renovations: to include bathroom and kitchen remodeling, tiling of backs plashes, floors, custom showers, home additions, decks, garages, roofing, siding, windows, sheetrock, painting and camp jacking and leveling.

E.L.B. Construction can take a camp and make it new again, a log structure that is leaning in the wrong direction and straighten it back to the direction it started. If there are logs that are rotten or decayed they can replace them with new logs. They can also create interior or exterior log stairs and hand railings from top to bottom. And in the winter months they offer plowing.

Contact Eric Burgess here: http://www.elbconstruction1.com/services.html