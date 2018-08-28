Rangeley Family Medicine welcomes Laurie Steward, FNP

RANGELEY – The staff of Rangeley Family Medicine is pleased to welcome Laurie Steward to the health center. Steward originally began offering medical care at the practice in May as a temporary provider. Now she has made the decision to accept Rangeley’s medical clinician position.

“I chose to stay at Rangeley Family Medicine because I love the small town feel and sense of community here," Steward said. "Everyone seems to care about their neighbors and always offer a helping hand to each other. The Rangeley staff are the best that I have ever had the pleasure of working with and go above and beyond for their patients.”

Steward has a dual Master’s of Science as a Clinical Nurse Specialist and Family Nurse Practitioner. She is board certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, having specialized in Family Medicine and Urgent Care. Steward's background is in intensive care, trauma and transplant. She then worked with a pulmonary physicians’ group treating both pulmonary and sleep medicine issues in the roles of both RN and Nurse Practitioner. She also opened, wrote policies and procedures, and ran one of the first Coumadin clinics in Alabama for a group of 50 physicians.

"I have had a broad base of experience in my past and have enjoyed traveling as an NP for the last 10 years," Steward said. "It gave me the opportunity to experience differences in health care around the country. I believe education, prevention, and early detection of disease are the keys to healthcare. Living in a small town enables us to be better know and understand our patients and their needs.”

In Rangeley, Steward will work alongside Angela Kristoff who offers behavioral health services. Over 1,400 residents of Dallas and Lincoln Plantations, Madrid, Magalloway, Rangeley, Sandy River, and other adjacent locations visit the health center each year.