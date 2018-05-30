Rangeley Historical Society names new assistant museum director

RANGELEY - Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society is pleased to announce that Nick Bucci has been named Assistant Museum Director and will serve in a wide variety of roles in the growing organization’s museums and programs.

Due to a sustained period of growth for the growing regional non-profit that preserves and shares the legendary history of the region, the society’s board enthusiastically supported the creation of the position.

“This hiring will help us significantly in the operation of our Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc and the Rangeley History Museum in Rangeley during the busy the summer months and on occasional weekends in the spring and fall,” said President Tony McNaughton. Funding for the new position and to provide internship opportunities at the museums to college and high school students was made possible through three generous grants from the King and Jean Cummings Charitable Trust, the Betterment Foundation and the Sugarloaf Charitable Trust as well as a donation from an anonymous donor.

Bucci is a 2016 graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington where he majored in Creative Writing and Political Science. During his time at UMF, Bucci led the Student Senate as President and prior to that was an Eagle Scout.

“Nick had previously served as a volunteer for us at the Maine State Library and was instrumental in getting the project to preserve and digitize the vintage Phillips Phonograph and Maine Woods newspapers up and running for online installation,” said Executive Director Bill Pierce. According to Pierce, Bucci was an immediate and strong consideration for this new position. “Nick did a great job and we were grateful for his hard work on this extensive project”, added Pierce.

Bucci plans to relocate to Rangeley from mid-June through September annually and looks forward to joining the special community and enjoying the lifestyle that his work will help support and celebrate.

“I volunteered at the museum in Oquossoc for a weekend last year and it was great to meet the volunteers and folks who stopped by. The history and community are impressive, and I really look forward to being part of the team here,” said Bucci.

Bucci is currently a teacher in Gardiner Area High School. He has a passion for history, the outdoors and all things Maine, making him further suited for the new position. The addition of Bucci will allow Pierce more time to acquire additional artifacts, via contribution or loans, and foster additional partnerships for the rapidly growing organization.

The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is a 501c3 Non-profit operating the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc and the Rangeley History Museum in downtown Rangeley to help preserve and share the region’s iconic history. The Society’s programs and exhibits celebrate the region’s unique character and heritage through the dedication of its volunteers, generosity of its membership, private foundations and fundraising programs, without state or local tax-payer support. For more information, please email: wapierce1@gmail.com or log on to: http://www.rangeleyhistoricalsociety.org/