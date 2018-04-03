Rangeley kicks off downtown revitalization plan

RANGELEY - The Town of Rangeley has contracted the multi-discipline engineering firm Wright-Pierce to complete a downtown revitalization plan for Rangeley and Oquossoc. On March 6 Wright- Pierce held a kick-off meeting with the Rangeley Region Economic Opportunity Committee.

This kickoff meeting was the first step in the planning phase of this project. During this phase Wright-Pierce will also meet with the Select Board of Rangeley, gather base mapping and background documents, and develop a survey to gather information from citizens and business owners. They will then develop draft concept plans and hold a public workshop to gather input on these plans. The first public workshop will be held on May 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wright-Pierce will incorporate the public input and develop a final concept plan.

This process is expected to take 6 to 9 months with a goal to present the final plan in November. During this time Rangeley’s Economic Development Consultant Darryl Sterling will work with Wright-Pierce to identify funding options associated with the recommended goals. Please contact the town office if you would like more information or would like to be involved.