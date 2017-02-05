Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announces 2017 directors

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Jan. 26 at the Country Club Inn. At the meeting, the annual election results were announced by Margery Jamison.

Joanne Dunlap, who has served on the executive board as secretary, was elected as the new Chamber president. Margie Jamison and Karen Seaman, who both were currently serving on the executive board, were both elected to an additional one-year term on the executive board - Jamison as the new vice president and Seaman again in the position of treasurer.

The board welcomed two new Chamber directors: Marsha Morton was elected to the Executive Board position of secretary and Meagan Vryhof was elected to the Executive Board position of member-at-large.

Directors BJ Kennett, Jr., Ken McDavitt and Jamie Sargent were each elected to serve another one year term on the Board.

Jamison and Dunlap both thanked four outgoing directors for their years of dedicated service: Kate Williamson, Chris Farmer, Travis Ferland and Monika Liedl.

The board was pleased to welcome three new directors: Jim Ferrara (Rangeley Manor Cottage Association), Sue MacPhee (City Cove Realty) and Heidi Schultz (Rangeley Balsam).