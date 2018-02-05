Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announces 2018 board of directors

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at the Country Club Inn.

At the meeting, the annual election results were announced by Margery Jamison. Joanne Dunlap, who served on the Executive Board as President in 2017, was elected to another one-year term as Chamber President. Margie Jamison and Karen Seaman, who both served on the Executive Board in 2017, were elected to additional one-year terms on the Executive Board - Margie as the Vice President and Karen as the Treasurer. Meagan Vryhof was also elected to another one-year term for the Executive Board position of Member-at-Large. The Executive Board welcomed one new Chamber Director – Jim Ferrara was elected to the Executive Board position of Secretary.

Directors Sue MacPhee and Ken McDavitt were each elected to serve another one-year term on the Board.

The Board was pleased to welcome four new Directors: Andrew (“AJ”) Ash (AJ’s Cycles), Nancy Douglas (Rangeley Public Library), David (“Joe”) Haley (M&H Logging & Construction) and Kash Haley (Parkside & Main).

Margie and Joanne both thanked outgoing Directors for their dedicated service – Marsha Morton, who had served on the Executive Board as Secretary and BJ Kennett, both of whom had served two years and were very active on the Events Committee and Heidi Schultz, who had served one year and was also a member of the Events Committee.