Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announces 2019 Board of Directors at annual meeting

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at the Country Club Inn.

At the meeting, the annual election results were announced by Margery Jamison. Joanne Dunlap, who served on the Executive Board as President in 2018, was elected to another one-year term as Chamber President.

Margie Jamison, Jim Ferrara and Karen Seaman, who all served on the Executive Board in 2018, were elected to additional one-year terms on the Executive Board - Margie as Vice President, Jim as Secretary and Karen as Treasurer. The Executive Board welcomed one new Chamber Director – Ken McDavitt was elected to the Executive Board position of Member at Large.

Directors AJ Ash, Nancy Douglas, David Haley and Kash Haley were each elected to serve another one-year term on the Board.

The Board was pleased to welcome one new Director: Linda Dexter (Ecopelagicon).

Margie and Joanne both thanked outgoing Executive Board Member Meagan Vryhof for her years of dedicated service. Meagan served on the Board for four years, including two years on the Executive Board, and also served as Chair of the Events Committee.