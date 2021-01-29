Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announces 2021 Board of Directors at Annual Meeting

The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 27. The meeting was conducted via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, the annual election results were announced by Margery Jamison. Joanne Dunlap, who served on the Executive Board as President in 2020, was elected to another one-year term as Chamber President.

Margie Jamison, Linda Dexter and Ken McDavitt, who all served on the Executive Board in 2020, were elected to additional one-year terms on the Executive Board - Margie as Vice President, Linda as Treasurer and Ken as Member at Large. New Chamber Director Sue Damm, of Rangeley Region Sport Shop, was elected to the Executive Board position of Secretary.

Directors Lindsay Richards and Kash Haley were each elected to serve another one-year term on the Board.

The Board was pleased to welcome three new Directors in addition to Sue Damm: Nick Leadley of Nick Leadley Nature Photography, Anna Moog of Allied Realty and Kelly O’Neil of Lloyd Graphics and Rangeley Vacation Rentals.

Margie thanked outgoing Executive Board Member Jim Ferrara for his years of dedicated service, including heading up the Events Committee. Margie also thanked outgoing Directors AJ Ash, Nancy Douglas and David Haley.